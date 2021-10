BEACON FALLS — The town’s transfer station at 401 Lopus Road will be open Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is the last day the transfer station will be open this year. Proof of residence of stickers must be affixed on a vehicle’s windshield to access the station. Stickers are $2 and available at the Beacon Falls Police Department or the town clerk’s office in the Town Hall. For information, visit beaconfalls-ct.org.