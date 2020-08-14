Beacon Falls to take down playscape

BEACON FALLS — The town plans to remove the playscape at the Beacon Falls Recreation Complex on Pent Road.

First Selectman Gerard Smith said the playscape is about 30 years and sections of it have deteriorated over the years. He said the manufacturer of the playscape is no longer in business and the town can’t get parts for the playscape, most of which doesn’t meet new requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The town could have a potential liability if the playscape is left up, he said. The plan is to seed the ground where the playscape stands and until officials can figure out how to pay for a new playscape.

As of Aug. 13, the playscape was still up but had a closed sign posted on it.