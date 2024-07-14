Beacon Falls seeks bonding for projects

BY ANDREAS YILMA

citizens news

BEACON FALLS — The town is looking to bond $15 million for infrastructure improvements, wastewater treatment upgrades and for a community/library/senior center building.

The Board of Selectmen approved the three resolutions and they now go to the Board of Finance for approval before the Board of Selectmen can set a date for a town meeting in August.

The first resolution is for the town board recommend for the municipality to appropriate about $10.4 million for costs in connection with the construction of a new roughly 24,000 square-foot, three-floor including basement community/library/senior center building at 35 Wolfe Ave.

“The project is contemplated to consist of community/recreation and senior center space of approximately 6,000 square feet, library space of approximately 11,280 square feet, and storage area of approximately 6,000 square feet,” according to the resolution.

The amount of bonds or notes authorized shall be reduced by the amount of grants which officials are hopeful to be $9.7 million for the project.

The town applied last year for a $5.8 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development to develop a multiuse building but were unsuccessful.

Town officials said they were told “to go big or go home” in terms of the application for the community center.

First Selectman Gerard Smith said the town is applying to get a grant, they’re still appropriating the $10.4 million even though they’re only borrowing about $5 million.

The proposed location for the new building is the property that once included the home of Tracy Lewis, founder of the former Beacon Falls Rubber Shoe Co.

The home was used by police officers and firefighters for training over the years before it was demolished in 2022.

The second resolution for the town to appropriate $4 million for various capital infrastructure improvements which include road construction, repairs and improvements, sidewalk installation, repairs and improvements, parking lot construction, storm water drainage improvements and wall and bridge construction.

“The appropriation may be spent for design, acquisition, installation and construction, reconstruction, reclaiming and repaving of roadway systems and parking lots, replacement of catch basin tops, installation of new catch basins, storm drainage piping, curbing, walls, bridges, guide rails, driveway apron and landscaping,” the resolution states.

The $1 million appropriation for the wastewater treatment plan will be for any related work and equipment for the improvements to the facility.

The Planning and Zoning Commission was also expected to review the resolutions. The Board of Selectmen were expected to set a date for the town meeting later in July.