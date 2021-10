BEACON FALLS — Police are searching for the suspect in a burglary at a liquor store on North Main Street.

Police said a suspect broke into Beacon Beer and Beverage, 17 North Main St., at about 1 a.m. Thursday. No information was released on what, if anything, was stolen during the burglary.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Beacon Falls Police Department at 203-729-3313.