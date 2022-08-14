By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission amended its regulations for cannabis establishments in town making pot production more in line with its rules for industrial uses.

The commission approved adding and modifying its regulations to allow cannabis establishments in town after it opened and closed a hearing on July 21.

A cannabis establishments working group, consisting of Planning and Zoning Commission members Harry Roscoe and Marc Bronn, has been working with town planners to establish regulations that fit the town.

“The uses were divided into industrial and manufacturing and production versus retail and delivery uses,” Town Planner Keith Rosenfeld said.

The changes to the zoning regulations for the addition of Section 42 include the production and storage of cannabis shall be conducted indoors, Beacon Falls Police department shall review and approve a proposed security plan for the facility, the production and storage of cannabis shall not create the emission of dust, odors, fumes, smoke, wastes, noise, vibrations, traffic, and environmental impacts to surrounding properties and the applicant shall have received a provisional license approval from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to operate either as a cannabis cultivator or a cannabis food and beverage manufacturer, cannabis producer, cannabis product manufacturer, cannabis product packager.

The effective date for the new regulations will be on Sept. 10.

“We focused the activities to be industrial in nature and in the industrial areas in town,” Rosenfeld said.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont has signed into law legislation that legalizes the use of cannabis for people 21 years of age or older in June 2021. Individuals 21 and older can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana with an additional 5 ounces secured in their home or vehicle.