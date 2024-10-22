BEACON FALLS — William R. Mulville, 79, of Beacon Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Born Feb. 22, 1945, a son of the late James and Frances (O’Connell) Mulville, Bill proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force.

After graduating from Sacred Heart High School, Bill went on to continue his education at Waterbury State Technical School and Southern Connecticut State University. After his military service, Bill worked for Scan Tool & Mold in Trumbull for more than 20 years.

Bill was an avid Red Sox fan through and through. During his younger and healthier days, Bill spent many weekends attending car shows.

Left to honor his memory are his brothers, Joseph and his wife Sally of Florida, Tom and Jim Mulville, both of Connecticut; his sister Anne Mulville Moore of Connecticut; and cousin Shirley Juraska and her husband Izzy of Florida; as well as his close friends Frank and Anita Finkle of Naugatuck, and Paul Finkle of New London.

Bill was predeceased by his brother Robert Mulville, and sister Mary Mulville.

Friends and family were invited to visit with Bill’s family on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Funeral services were to begin at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors was to immediately follow at Grove Cemetery, 1 Cross St., Naugatuck.

