Let's drive to the carnival

By Mike Chaiken - July 13, 2023

BEACON FALLS, CT 062923JS04 Leilah Weeks, 3 of Waterbur, left, and Cassadie Kellett, 4 of New Jersey but visiting her grand parents in Shelton, ride one of the carnival rides during opening night of the annual Beacon Hose Co. No. 1's Beacon Hose Carnival Thursday at the firehouse in Beacon Falls. The carnival continues Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m and Saturday from 5:30 pm.m to 11 p.m. The parade kicks on Saturday at 5 p.m.Jim Shannon Republican-American

BEACON FALLS, CT 062923JS03 Carnival goers enjoy a spin on the Zero Gravity ride during opening night of the annual Beacon Hose Co. No. 1's Beacon Hose Carnival Thursday at the firehouse in Beacon Falls. The carnival continues Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m and Saturday from 5:30 pm.m to 11 p.m. The parade kicks on Saturday at 5 p.m.Jim Shannon Republican-American