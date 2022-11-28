Firehouse boiler to be replaced

BEACON FALLS — The boiler at the Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 firehouse went down and is being replaced.

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 Chief Brian DeGeorge said the boiler from 2000 went down in the beginning of November after the firehouse’s regular servicemen confirmed that the boiler’s internal chambers were cracked. The new boiler is currently being installed because it’s an immediate priority, DeGeorge added.

“We’ve been lucky with the weather,” DeGeorge said.

The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved at its Nov. 14 regular meeting to award the bid to firehouse boiler replacement to Action Air Systems, of Manchester.

DeGeorge said the boiler was past its life expectancy.

The town board also approved for the appropriation from undesignated fund balance up to $60,000 to be voted on at a town meeting on Nov. 29 at the firehouse at 7 p.m.