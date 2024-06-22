Dorothy Mae Weiss

BEACON FALLS — Dorothy Mae (Rumble) Weiss, age 82 of Beacon Falls, beloved wife of Kenneth Weiss Sr., entered peaceful rest on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital (Waterbury), surrounded by family.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on June 20, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Edwina (Ham) Rumble. The domestic goddess of her home, Dorothy was the proud matriarch and rock of her family. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and was very active throughout her life; enjoying bowling, getting her hair done, luncheons with family, and she was a fantastic cook.

But most importantly, family came first to Dorothy, and she will be remembered for her huge heart, quick wit and sense of humor.

In addition to her beloved husband Ken, of 63 years, survivors include her loving children, Kenneth Weiss Jr. (Amy) of North Carolina, Robert Weiss (Rose) of Winsted, and Liz Lewis (Joe) of Beacon Falls; grandchildren, Jordan Robinson (Perry), Steven Dunn, Madison Lewis, Robert Weiss (Carolina), Ryan Weiss (Jess), Ryley Weiss (Emme), Jacob Weiss and Mitchell Weiss; great-grandchildren, Brookie and Remi Robinson, Colton, Cami, Cece and Isla Weiss; as well as her siblings Joan (Weiler) Brando and William Rumble.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her siblings, Edwin, Charles and Raymond Weiler, Ann (Weiler) Cerezo, Patricia Gavaris and Barbara Schmidt.

Relatives and friends were invited to greet the family on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. A celebration of her life was to be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

For information or to share a memory online, please go to hullfh.com.