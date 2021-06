BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls Public Library has reopened to the public.

The library at 10 Maple Ave. is temporarily following the hours of Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Computers at the library are available for public use, and registration is open for the summer reading program. For information, email Kerri Vardon at kvardon@biblio.org.