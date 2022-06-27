Beacon Falls hosts feminine hygiene product donation drive

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — A few politicians and a local nonprofit organization have collaborated on a feminine hygiene product drive amid a national tampon shortage.

State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, R-Seymour; Sen. Kevin C. Kelly, R-Stratford; Sen. Eric C. Berthel, R-Watertown, and Seymour First Selectman AnnMarie Drugonis have partnered with Team Inc., a private, nonprofit human services agency in Derby, to host a feminine product donation drive in Beacon Falls, Seymour and Derby through July 6.

People can donate at Beacon Falls Public Library in Town Hall, 10 Maple Ave.; Seymour Town Hall, 1 First St., and Derby Town Hall, 1 Elizabeth St.

Klarides-Ditria, who is running for re-election this year, said she got the idea when state Rep. Kathy Kennedy, R- Milford, organized a feminine product drive in her town last month.

Lillian McKenzie, Team Inc.’s development and communications manger, said the drive is fueled by the recent shortages and inflation.

“If you go to drug stores, the shelves are starting to go empty,” she said.

One in four women have struggled to purchase tampons in the past year due to lack of income, according to a report by the Alliance for Period Supplies.

“If this helps people make one less drive, it will help lessen the burden on our struggling families,” Klarides-Ditria said.

The hours for drop off at Beacon Falls library are Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, the library will be closed on Saturdays in July.

Director Liz Setaro-Posick said the library is more than happy to help with this cause.

“It’s a great way for the community to come together to help those in need,” she said. “Having access to a drop-off site makes it easier for people to donate.”

Setaro-Posick said people can drop off donations at a curbside table at the Town Hall’s rear entrance as long as they notify the library.

McKenzie said Klarides-Ditria’s staff will pick up the donations from the three towns and drop them off at Team Inc.’s office July 7.

People who would like to receive the products can contact the organization at info2@teaminc.org or call 203-736-5420. The email is the preferred choice of contact, McKenzie noted.