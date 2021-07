BEACON FALLS — The town’s annual fireworks show is set for July 10 at the Pent Road Recreation Center, 100 Pent Road.

Town organizations will sell refreshments leading up to the fireworks show at dusk. Parking at the recreation complex is limited. Buses will run from the firehouse, 35 North Main St., and Woodland Regional High School, 135 Back Rimmon Road, starting at 6:30 p.m.