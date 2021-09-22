Beacon Falls hosting drone show

BEACON FALLS — A drone light show to celebrate the town’s 150th anniversary is set for Saturday.

The show, called “A Night of Lights,” will launch at 7:30 p.m. from the Pent Road Recreation Complex on Pent Road. No one is allowed in the park during the show due to Federal Aviation Administration restrictions.

People can watch the drone show from the parking lot at Kolga, 65 Lancaster Drive. The lot will open at 6 p.m. Members of the Beacon Falls Lions Club will assist with parking cars. People can also park on Lancaster Drive from the cul-de-sac at the Pond Spring rear gate to Route 42. The viewing is limited from the farther areas of Lancaster Drive near DiGoirgi Roofing.

The rain date for the show is Sunday.

The town was officially incorporated on June 30, 1871. Officials marked the anniversary with a celebration on June 27. The town hired Firefly Drone Shows out of Michigan to put on the show for $38,000. Officials said they raised a total of $15,000 in donations that helped to offset the cost the show and the summer celebration.