BEACON FALLS — The town and Naugatuck Valley Health District are sponsoring a walk-up COVID-19 testing event Oct. 3.

Testing will take place in the parking lot next to Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, 35 North Main St., starting at 9 a.m.

The testing is open to everyone, including children. There is no charge. People with health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card and identification. People who don’t have insurance can also get tested.