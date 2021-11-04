Beacon Falls, health district hosting flu shot clinic

BEACON FALLS — The town and Naugatuck Valley Health District are holding a drive-up flu shot clinic Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall, 10 Maple Ave.

The Flucelvax and Flublok vaccines will be administered. The vaccines are free with health insurance. People must bring their insurance card. The cost is $35 for the Flucelvax shot and $70 for the Flublok shot for adults without insurance. The Flublok vaccine is for people 18 years old and older. Vaccines are free for children on Husky insurance or without insurance.

For information, call 203-881-3255 ext. 104.