Beacon Falls closes Town Hall to public

BEACON FALLS — Beacon Falls Town Hall is closed to the public and notary services are suspended until further notice due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Town staff will be available by phone or email during normal business hours to assist residents. People are encouraged to use online resources available at www.beaconfalls-ct.org.

Residents should contact the appropriate department before coming to Town Hall. The town will accept payments for taxes and fees via checks, money orders, and credit and debit cards. No cash payments will be accepted at this time.

For information, call Town Hall at 203-729-4340.