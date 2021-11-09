Beacon Falls church offering Thanksgiving dinners

BEACON FALLS — Beacon Falls Congregational Church is offering free Thanksgiving turkey dinners for residents.

Dinners are available for Beacon Falls residents in any sort of need, whether they are facing financial strain, dealing with an illness at home or stressed out.

Residents are asked to order a dinner by Nov. 18. For information or to register for a dinner, contact the church at 203-729-8802 or secretary@beaconfallscongregational.org.

Dinners can be picked up from Beacon Falls Congregational Church, 69 Wolfe Ave., at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25. Dinners can also be delivered.

The church and the town worked together to provide free Thanksgiving dinners last year for the first time. The church served about 95 dinners last Thanksgiving. For information on how to donate, contact the church.