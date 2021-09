BEACON FALLS — The Board of Assessment Appeals will meet Sept. 22 to hear appeals related to motor vehicle assessments on the Oct. 1, 2020, grand list.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, 10 Maple Ave. Anyone appealing an assessment of a motor vehicle must appear in person. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Applications are available in the Assessor’s Office. For information, call the office at 203 723-5253.