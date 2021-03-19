Aquarion to replace water main in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — Aquarion Water Company announced that a project to replace a water main on Fairfield Place is scheduled to start March 22.

The project will replace about 1,350 feet of water main. The work is expected to be completed by the end of April. Final paving will then be scheduled in coordination with the town.

Due to construction, customers should expect minor traffic delays and possible detours. Customers with project-related questions can call John Farrell, Aquarion’s project manager, at 203-362-3048. For service or water-related issues, contact Aquarion customer service at 1-800-732-9678.