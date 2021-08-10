Application for bridge project approved

NAUGATUCK — The Inland Wetlands Commission on Aug. 4 approved an application for a project to repair the Beacon Valley Road Bridge.

The stone bridge, which was built in 1933, connects Beacon Valley Road in Beacon Falls and Cotton Hollow Road in Naugatuck. The footings of the bridge and the two metal culverts have deteriorated due to erosion.

The project is designed to repair the bridge arches and footings while maintaining the original structure. Minor improvements will be made to the guiderails, and a stop sign will be added on the Naugatuck side of the bridge.

Temporary cofferdams will be used to redirect Beacon Hill Brook, which runs under the bridge, to one culvert while work is done on the other culvert.

A similar application was submitted to the Beacon Falls Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission. The commission opted not to hold a hearing and is expected to action on the application at its Aug. 11 meeting.

Naugatuck and Beacon Falls officials have an agreement in place for the repairs, which are estimated to cost $327,950. Beacon Falls has been approved for a $159,613 grant from the state Department of Transportation for the project. That leaves about $168,337, which the towns will split evenly at $84,168 each, according to the agreement.