Andoh’s late touchdown gives Naugy win over Ansonia in classic

Over the 124 years of this Thanksgiving football game between Naugatuck and Ansonia, there are a handful that have gone down in history as classics. This was one of them on Nov. 27 when the Greyhounds stunned the Chargers in a come-from-behind 33-28 win.

When Eli Pena made the interception somewhere near midfield the fans stormed the field in celebration as Naugatuck won the NVL championship for the second time in a row and the third time in four years.

Moments earlier, senior quarterback Ethan Jones began the game-winning drive at the Naugy 35 yard line with two minutes to play and the Hounds trailing, 28-27. Faced with a third and 10, Jones ran a draw, plowing ahead for 11 yards to keep the drive going.

On the next play Jones wound up and launched an over-the-shoulder, 40-yard sideline pass that Ryan Deitelbaum hauled in to set up a first and 10 at the Ansonia 14 yard line. Naugy had a chance but there were only 45 seconds left to play.

Brandon Andoh (127 yards, 2 TD) carried the ball three straight times, bursting into the end zone for the go-ahead score and a 33-28 lead with just 28 seconds left. The Naugy faithful let out a roar that shook the grandstands.

Ansonia was going to get the ball back with enough time to make something happen. After the Greyhounds missed the two-point conversion, the Chargers had one more chance to win the game and Quintez Whittle (300 yards rushing, 2 TD) was going to make the most of it.

Starting from the Ansonia 25-yard line, Whittle dropped back to pass only to have Ethan Williams and Bodie Sargeant break through the line to stop the play. With just 15 seconds left on the clock and every Naugy fan holding their breath, Whittle unleashed another pass down field. Pena went up and pulled down his second interception of the game and it was over.

“That was an amazing game,” said Naugy coach Chris Anderson. “It was like two heavyweight fighters going at it. Ethan Jones played a heck of a game for us at quarterback, especially on that last drive with the game on the line.

“With all the offense, our defense helped to win this game. Ethan Williams plays like a warrior. His motor never stops. He’s not a bulky kid but he is strong and made some big plays for us. Eli (Pena), we know might give up a big play, but he also makes big plays and we love to have him.”

Both teams came out fired up with the first five possessions resulting in touchdowns as Naugy held a 21-12 lead with 2:39 left in the first half. The Hounds, a run-first team, switched things up and threw the ball as Jones hit Deitelbaum with a 27-yard pass to open the game, then connected with Jaiden Roach on a 25-yard touchdown.

“It really doesn’t get much better than this,” said Jones. “The last drive I was just trying to stay as calm as I can. I knew my receivers were going to make plays, I knew my line was going to protect me. That’s what happens when everyone does their job. Kevin Cestari took the linebacker where he wanted him to go and helped me get that first down run, and then Ryan made an incredible catch.”

When Naugy went to the run, Andoh took it to the house on a 54-yard blast before Jones hooked up with Roach again from 13 yards out for another score. The Greyhounds ran just 15 plays on three offensive possessions in the first half to score three touchdowns.

Ansonia had more of a grind, using 35 plays on three offensive possessions with Romeo Charles passing 17 yards to Daniel Mendez-Ayala for one touchdown and Crishon Fogle running one in from 14 yards out.

Whittle took off on a 71-yard run in the third quarter. Fogle closed the gap to 21-20 with the two-point conversion run. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Chargers were driving looking to take the lead until Pena came up with his first interception of the game. Deitelbaum immediately cashed in on the change of momentum, racing 47 yards for a score to open up a 27-20 lead. The Chargers blocked Gabriel Bello’s extra point to keep the margin at seven points.

That would loom large as Ansonia needed just two plays, and the ensuing two-point conversion, to take the lead for the first time in the game. Whittle ran 68 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, then took in the conversion for a 28-27 advantage with 11:05 left in the game.

The teams traded punts over the next three possessions before Ethan Williams broke through and stopped Whittle on fourth down, giving the ball back to Naugy with 2:37 remaining.

“I just wanted to leave it all on the field,” said Williams. “We talked about it as a team to come out here and leave it all on the field and that’s what it took to come away with the win. When they had us come back out of the locker room to run that one play, that just lit a fire in us that just carried us through that second half and we were not going to be denied.”