Aline Dovell

WALLINGFORD — Aline Leone Dovell (née Harvey), a woman of remarkable spirit, humor, and determination, peacefully passed away on March 19, 2024, at the age of 97, in Wallingford.

Born Aug. 17, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., Aline spent her formative years in Rougemont, Côte-d’Or, France.

Raised amid the culture and beauty of the region, she returned to America in 1939 on the SS Île de France, the last passenger ship to depart France at the onset of World War II.

During the war, Aline worked at the Naval Ordnance Plant in Louisville, Ky. It was around that time she met her future husband, Frederick Scott Dovell, and they married just before Scott’s Army deployment.

Once reunited, the couple moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., where Scott attended the University of Michigan. They had two daughters, and would eventually settle in Naugatuck, Conn., when Scott was hired as a chemist with the Naugatuck Chemical Co.

Aline had a passion for music and the visual arts that was manifest in her beautiful voice, skillful textile work and paintings, all of which she generously shared with her community and loved ones. A longtime member of the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, she lived a life marked by creativity, philanthropy, and love.

Predeceased by her husband, Scott; her siblings, Donald and Jeannine Harvey; and her son-in-law, Tom Doran, Aline’s legacy lives on through those she leaves behind: her daughters, Jeanine Dovell and her husband Mark Sullivan of Indian Trail, N.C., and Denise Doran of Naugatuck; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Doran (Sara) of Cheshire, Emily Jahn (Martin) of South Grafton, Mass., and Stephen Dovell-Sullivan of Matthews, N.C.; and her adored great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Shea, and Mabel Doran, and Elias and Lucy Jahn.

Known affectionately as “Gigi” to many, Aline will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. Her family and friends look forward to celebrating her life and the enduring beauty she created, ensuring her memory will forever be cherished.

“Bonne nuit, chère Aline.”

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Connecticut Humane Society (cthumane.org) in honor of Aline’s memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home. wallingfordfh.com.