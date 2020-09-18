Agreement adjusts schedule for Region 16 teachers

PROSPECT — The Region 16 Board of Education and Region 16 Education Association have approved changes to the work schedule for teachers.

The region, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, is following a hybrid model for classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. High school and middle school students are divided into two groups. Students are attending school in-person two days a week and distance learning the other days. Elementary school students attend school in-person each weekday, with the exception of Wednesday, which is a half day and remote learning day for all students.

Woodland Regional High School and Long River Middle School teachers are starting and ending their work days earlier to monitor students when they arrive and before they go home, according to a memorandum of agreement approved by the school board and teachers’ union.

Woodland teachers are starting and ending 20 minutes earlier than normal at 7 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., respectively. The change for Long River teachers is 10 minutes — 7:40 a.m. and 2:55 p.m. The start and end times for elementary school teachers hasn’t changed.

All teachers are following a half-day schedule on Wednesdays and have the option to teach remotely, under the agreement.

The changes will remain in place for as long as the district follows a hybrid model, the end of the health emergency, or June 30, 2021, whichever comes first.