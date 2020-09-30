Additional personnel, supplies top COVID expenses for borough schools

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Education has spent more than $400,000 — and officials anticipate spending at least $1 million more — on COVID-19-related expenses.

School Business Manager Bernice Rizk said the district spent $412,890 for supplies and additional staff members as of last month due to the coronavirus.

Officials estimate coronavirus-related expenses could amount to $1.5 million, which includes $804,598 for personnel costs.

The personnel costs include $547,000 for 13 new teachers for kindergarten through sixth grade for virtual learning, according to Rizk. There is also $120,000 for bus monitors and paraeducators, she said. Each elementary school has been assigned a bus monitor for the morning and afternoon runs, she said.

Some of the board’s projected non-personnel costs include $249,187 designated for facilities, which covers cleaning supplies, $195,359 for dividers, $103,047 for masks, and $29,996 for nursing supplies, Rizk said.

Rizk said the district made about 700 boxes of personal protective equipment for teachers, paraeducators and social workers. The PPE cost $97,500, she said.

Officials expect to receive about $1.8 million to cover the expenses and any additional costs. The funds are from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund and the state’s COVID relief fund, according to Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini.

What the additional funds — if received — over the projected $1.5 million will be spent on is to be determined, according to officials.