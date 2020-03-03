Youth services to honor Murphy for advocacy, action

NAUGATUCK — At her day job, Kate Murphy works to make sure all Naugatuck students have access to healthy meals during school, but her caring for the community’s youth doesn’t stop when the school day ends.

Murphy, a Naugatuck resident, is a food services director with Sodexo, a private company that runs the cafeteria program in borough schools.

“Every child should start their morning with breakfast and they shouldn’t have to worry where it comes from,” Murphy said.

Aside from her work in the schools, she volunteers her time with several organizations, including Naugatuck Social Services Network, Naugatuck Partnership for Children, and Step Up Naugy: Naugatuck’s Prevention Coalition.

“Part of my responsibility is to get in the community and build relationships with the families,” Murphy said.

Murphy also volunteers with Naugatuck Youth Services as a coach for the organization’s Girls on the Run program, which is designed to develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles in pre-teen girls through running.

Known as “Coach Kate,” Murphy was one of the first coaches when the program started with only one team in 2015.

Murphy said every girl in Naugatuck should be given an opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run because it builds their confidence, encourages them to be a leader and instills kindness while incorporating running in a fun way.

“I hope it inspires them to become leaders in their community and to give back,” Murphy said.

For all her work in the community, Naugatuck Youth Services will honor Murphy with the 2020 Jane Lobdell Youth Advocacy and Action Award. The award recognizes a member of the Naugatuck community who has made a significant impact on behalf of youth development and family enrichment.

Murphy will be honored at the Keep Being Awesome Celebration Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Naugatuck Event Center, 6 Rubber Ave.

Naugatuck Youth Services Executive Director Kristin Mabrouk said everything Murphy does is for the benefit of youth in the community.

“I think that she is incredible and irreplaceable to the community. She goes above and beyond outside of her work,” Mabrouk said. “She is always so positive and enthusiastic. We’re lucky she works here.”

Tickets for the Keep Being Awesome Celebration are $50 and can be purchased at the youth services office, 13 Scott St. For information, email Mabrouk at info@naugatuckyouthservices.org.