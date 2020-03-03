Eversource announces plans for tree trimming, removal

HARTFORD — Eversource announced that it will be spending more than $83 million on tree trimming and removal in 131 of the state’s 169 cities and towns.

The company plans to trim and remove trees along 9.25 miles of roads in Naugatuck, including Beacon Manor Circle, Beacon Manor Road, Beacon Valley Road, Bowman Drive, Candee Road, Clark Road, Cotton Hollow Road, Dunican Avenue, Evelyn Drive, Fox Hill Road, Hackett Street, Hillview Street, Idleview Street, Krodel Road, Little River Drive, Margaret Circle, New Haven Road, Nobel Avenue, Schmitz Avenue, Spring Street, Summerfield Street, Trout Brook Drive, Valentine Street, Valley Drive and Village Circle.

In Beacon Falls, the company plans to do work along 10 miles of roads, including Lopus Road, Rimmon Hill Road, South Main Street, Pines Bridge Road and West Road.

Eversource plans to trim and remove trees along three miles of roads in Prospect, including Chatfield Road, Cheshire Road, Cornwall Avenue, Mixville Road, Plank Road, Rolling Ridge Court and Tress Road.

The company said ongoing infestations by the gypsy moth and emerald ash borer make trimming and removing hazardous trees vital.

Eversource will notify customers in advance if work is necessary on their property.

The company said homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. That includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street.