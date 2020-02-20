School officials to try new plan to curb vaping 

PROSPECT — Region 16 officials are trying a new tactic to curb the use of vaping products and e-cigarettes by students.

At the recommendation of the Region 16 Community Prevention Task Force, also known as 2COM, school officials are going to give students who turn in a vaping device a $20 gift certificate to a local business or restaurant.

Vaping has been on the rise among high school students over recent years, and officials hope this plan will help stem the tide. The Board of Education supported the initiative and spending $2,000 for it at its Feb. 12 meeting.