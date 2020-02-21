School board names new associate principal for NHS

NAUGATUCK — A familiar face will step into a new leadership role at Naugatuck High School in July.

The Board of Education appointed Hillside Intermediate School Principal Johnna Hunt the new associate principal at Naugatuck High during a special meeting Thursday night.

Hunt, who has been principal at Hillside Intermediate since 2009, will start in her new position July 1. She will fill the vacancy created when former Naugatuck High Associate Principal Kristina Wallace left in November to take the assistant principal job at Avon Middle School.

The school board last fall appointed Naugatuck High math teacher Michele Russell as an interim dean of students at the high school to help fill the void left by Wallace’s departure.

Superintendent of Schools Sharon Locke said the board conducted an internal search for the next associate principal and chose Hunt because of her successful tenure at Hillside Intermediate.

“Her leadership centers on relationships and engaging her team in continuous learning for more equitable outcomes for students,” Locke said. “Mrs. Hunt will bring her experience and excitement for working with the high school team to continue the great work and improvement efforts already happening there.”

Hunt, a Naugatuck native and Naugatuck High graduate, received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and history from Central Connecticut State University. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati.

She taught social studies and math at Hillside from 2000 to 2009 before becoming the school’s principal.

Hunt, who was named Connecticut Association of Schools Middle School Principal of the Year for 2014, said she’s ready for her new position.

“I’m so excited, I’m honored, I’m humbled,” Hunt said. “I cannot wait to continue my journey at Naugatuck High School. I’m excited to work alongside with Principal (John) Harris and the deans and the whole team at Naugatuck High School.”

The salary for the associate principal position at the highest step is $142,319 this fiscal year, according to the contract with the school administrator’s union. This is the final year of the contract. Borough and union officials are close to finishing a new deal.