Prospect police seize cash, drugs during traffic stop

PROSPECT — Police say they seized more than $19,000, heroin and marijuana during a traffic stop Monday on Waterbury Road.

Officer Orlando Oliveira pulled over a 2008 Infiniti driven by 28-year-old Stephan P. Coney of Waterbury at about 5:30 p.m. because the car’s headlights weren’t on and the car had dark-tinted windows without a tint registration sticker, according to police.

Police said they searched the car and found $19,300, heroin, and more than an ounce of marijuana that was divided up in five bags.



Police said Coney’s driver’s license was suspended and he was driving the car without insurance.

Police charged Coney with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to sell and several motor vehicle violations. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 2.

Coney is a felon with convictions for sale of narcotics and possession of a marijuana, court records show. In 2013, Waterbury police charged him in connection with more than a pound of marijuana that was found in a car he was driving that was pursued by police. Police say Coney passed a stopped school bus during the pursuit.

In addition to the marijuana, police also seized a digital scale, plastic bags and more than $1,200 from the car.

Jonathan Shugarts contributed to this report.