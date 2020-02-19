Prospect police seize cash, drugs during traffic stop

by Elio Gugliotti, Editor

Police seized more than $19,000 and drugs, pictured, from a car during a traffic stop on Monday night in Prospect. -CONTRIBUTED

PROSPECT — Police say they seized more than $19,000, heroin and marijuana during a traffic stop Monday on Waterbury Road.

Officer Orlando Oliveira pulled over a 2008 Infiniti driven by 28-year-old Stephan P. Coney of Waterbury at about 5:30 p.m. because the car’s headlights weren’t on and the car had dark-tinted windows without a tint registration sticker, according to police.

Police said they searched the car and found $19,300, heroin, and more than an ounce of marijuana that was divided up in five bags.

Stephan P. Coney. -CONTRIBUTED


Police said Coney’s driver’s license was suspended and he was driving the car without insurance.

Police charged Coney with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to sell and several motor vehicle violations. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 2.

Coney is a felon with convictions for sale of narcotics and possession of a marijuana, court records show. In 2013, Waterbury police charged him in connection with more than a pound of marijuana that was found in a car he was driving that was pursued by police. Police say Coney passed a stopped school bus during the pursuit.

In addition to the marijuana, police also seized a digital scale, plastic bags and more than $1,200 from the car.

Jonathan Shugarts contributed to this report.