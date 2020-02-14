Police investigating burglary

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating a late-night burglary of a liquor store on Rubber Avenue.

Police said a suspect, who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, broke into Cork N Keg Wine & Liquor, 430 Rubber Ave., before 2 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspect forced the front door open and, once inside, damaged items in the store, including the cash register.

The investigation is ongoing. As of Friday morning, police hadn’t determined if anything was stolen from the store.

Police asked anyone with information on the burglary to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.