Naugatuck’s grand list sees small increase

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck’s 2019 net grand list increased less than 1% as the total net assessment of real estate, which makes up the bulk of the grand list, stayed basically flat.

The 2019 net grand list is roughly $1.73 billion, an increase of nearly $13.9 million or 0.8%, from 2018.

A municipality’s grand list is a tabulation of the assessed taxable values of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles. The net grand list doesn’t include tax-exempt properties.

The net assessed value of real estate in Naugatuck increased by $204,118 to remain essentially flat at about $1.42 billion. The slight increase is due in part to a $2.36 million increase in the assessed value of tax-exempt properties.

The small increase comes a year after the assessed value of real estate increased $89.82 million, or 5.52%, on the 2018 net grand list due to a rise in property values following a revaluation.

Assessor Carol Ann Tyler expects to see an increase in real estate assessments on the 2020 grand list because of the number of single-family homes presently under construction.

There are 10 or so homes under construction just in the Apple Hill Estates, a subdivision that includes Wisteria Drive, Rollingwood Drive, Wintergreen Lane and Adriatic Lane, according to the Assessor’s Office. Officials said homes in the subdivision are selling for around $300,000.

The net assessed value of personal property went up $10,390,975, or 9.47%, to $120 million.

Tyler said officials searched for businesses that moved into an existing building to make sure they were on the tax rolls. She said her office also added a primary care facility on Bridge Street that’s owned by Griffin Hospital on to the grand list. Hospitals are tax exempt, but she said her office assessed the primary care facility at a similar value to like facilities owned by St. Mary’s Hospital in the borough.

The net assessed value of motor vehicles increased by nearly $3.3 million, or 1.8%, to about $183.8 million.

“People are buying newer cars,” Tyler said.

The increase in the grand list provides additional tax revenue to the borough as officials craft a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Based on the 2019-20 tax rate of 47.25 mills, the increase in the grand list equates to $659,168 in additional tax revenue.

Top ten taxpayers

Yankee Gas Services Co….$29,462,940

Connecticut Light & Power Co….$28,998,800

Connecticut Water Company…$15,209,950

Garden Homes Naugatuck…$11,131,780

Wal-Mart Real Estate…$8,543,780

Ansonia Acquisitions I LLC…$8,235,030

Mancinone Realty…$7,560,000

Bridge Shopping Ctr Ltd…$7,486,530

Southwood Gardens LLC…$6,728,080

Ion Bank…$5,907,020

The figures denote the net combined real estate, personal property and motor vehicle assessments for the taxpayers listed. Figures provided by the Naugatuck Assessor’s Office.