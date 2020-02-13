Naugatuck announces kindergarten registration

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Public Schools is holding kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year.

Children must turn 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2021 to be eligible for kindergarten. Forms for kindergarten registration are available at all Naugatuck elementary schools. Parents should call the elementary school that their child will attend and arrange to pick up the forms. At that time, an appointment will also be made for the week of March 9 for parents to return completed forms.

At the registration appointment, parents must present their child’s birth certificate, proof of immunization and proof of residency.

For information or if parents are unsure which school their child will attend, call the superintendent’s office at 203-720-5265.