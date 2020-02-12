Lioness Club offering scholarship

BEACON FALLS — The Lioness Club of Beacon Falls is now accepting applications for its $1,000 college scholarship.

The scholarship is open to female high school seniors who live in Beacon Falls and are graduating this year. The scholarship is based on leadership, community service and academic performance. Students must plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university or technical school in the fall of 2020.

The deadline to apply is April 3. For information or an application, email amoffat40@gmail.com.