Firefighters remove woman from car after rollover

NAUGATUCK — Firefighters removed an elderly woman from her Honda Tuesday afternoon after the car rolled over onto its side at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Sherman Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 2:20 p.m., fire Capt. Jason Seaman said. Firefighters stabilized the car and broke the windshield to free the woman, who was conscious and talking with firefighters as they removed her from the wreck, he said.

The woman, who was the only person in the car, declined being taken to the hospital after EMS evaluated her at the scene, according to police.

Police described the accident as a “low-speed collision.” The woman lost control of the car on the slick road due to the rain and struck the curb, police said. The car also crashed into a metal fence along the road.

Police did not take any enforcement action against the woman as of Tuesday afternoon.