Eversource conducting aerial inspections

Eversource is conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut, including in Beacon Falls and Naugatuck.

The work involves a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology that can detect potential equipment issues before they occur, Eversource said in a news release. The helicopter doing the inspections is blue and silver with the tail number N1431W.

The aerial inspections will continue through Feb. 28. Weather permitting, flights will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.