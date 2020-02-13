Contract in place for Naugatuck’s next school superintendent

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Education and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini have agreed to a contract that officially makes the longtime borough educator Naugatuck’s school chief come July.

The three-year contract, which was signed Feb. 3, runs from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be the next superintendent of the Naugatuck Public Schools,” Montini said. “Having worked here for the past 21 years, I’ve seen firsthand some of what makes Naugatuck such a special place — our wonderful students and families, a dedicated and caring faculty and staff, and a Board of Education invested in our children. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the Board of Education, the borough and our families to create the conditions so that all students grow, excel and graduate well-prepared for the future.”

Montini’s base salary will be $187,500 in the first year of the contract, then increase to $191,718 in the second year and $196,031 in the third year, according to the contract. The board will also pay 6% of his annual salary into an annuity each year.

Montini will have to pay 23% of the cost for health insurance, if he chooses the coverage, each year of the deal, the contract states. If he waives coverage and has proof of insurance, according to the contract, the board will give a Montini a $4,000 stipend each year he waives coverage.

“Overall, I believe that Chris’ contract is fair to both him and the district and sets Chris up to be successful in his role as superintendent,” school board Chairman Jeffrey Litke said.

The contract also provides Montini a $2,400 travel stipend, 25 vacation days and 15 sick days, among other benefits, each year of the deal.

Under the deal, Montini has to inform the board at least three months before July 1, 2022, if he wants another three-year contract, and the board will vote on it by July 1, 2022.

Montini will succeed Superintendent of Schools Sharon Locke when her contract ends June 30. Locke announced in December that she didn’t want to renew her contract, and the board named Montini her successor a month later.

Montini is a Naugatuck native and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1993. Montini attended Southern Connecticut State University, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and elementary education, a master’s degree in elementary education, and a sixth-year degree in educational leadership.

Montini taught in Bridgeport for one year before coming to Naugatuck to teach fourth, fifth and sixth grades. He served as assistant principal at Hop Brook Elementary School for one year before taking the principal job at Cross Street Intermediate School. In 2013, the board hired him as assistant superintendent.

Litke said Montini brings a love for the Naugatuck community and school system to the superintendent role.

“He has been an important partner to Superintendent Locke and has been influential in the accomplishments and improvements the district has made in the last few years,” Litke said. “Over the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to speak with a few teachers, administrators, parents and some students, and they have all had nothing but good things to say about Chris being promoted to superintendent. He has the respect of his peers and colleagues. All of these make Chris the best candidate for the position and we all look forward to seeing what he can do to take the district to the next level.”