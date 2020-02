PROSPECT — The Evening Women’s Association of Prospect Congregational Church is seeking vendors for its 44th annual Flea Market.

The market is March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the church, 25 Center St. There is elevator access to all levels of the church.

Vendor spots are $25 each. The church provides 6-foot-long tables. For information, call Diana at 203-558-4783 or Judy at 203-758-6584.