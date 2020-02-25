Business association offering scholarship

PROSPECT — The Prospect Business Association, through the Prospect Scholarship Foundation, Inc., is offering three $1,000 college scholarships to Prospect residents.

The foundation will award two scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Prospect who are attending a post-secondary school. All majors will be considered. The foundation will determine the recipient for both scholarships based on a combination of academic achievement, character, demonstrated leadership, community service and participation in school activities. Financial need is also a consideration for one of the scholarships.

The foundation will award a third scholarship to a Prospect resident who has decided to go back to school.

Applications must be postmarked on or before March 18. Applications for scholarships are available online at www.prospectbusiness.org. Woodland Regional High School students can also apply though the school’s guidance office.