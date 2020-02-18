Borough revises littering ordinance

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses this month approved revisions to the borough’s littering ordinance.

The changes include new language that governs collection boxes — bins that are used to collect donations of items like clothing. The new language requires the owner of a collection box to register them with the borough. The area around the bins has to be clean, and any items left outside bins have to be removed within five business days.

Those who violate this section will receive a written notice. After three notices, the next violation will result in the borough suspending the owner’s registration and the bin will have to be removed. Owners could apply for a new registration after 30 days.

The changes also set a 72-hour time limit for people who post signs, like for tag sales, to poles and trees to remove them after the event. Those who don’t remove signs could face a fine of no more than $25.

The Naugatuck Police Department is responsible for enforcement of the ordinance. People who receive a violation notice can request a hearing on the citation.