Borough accepting applications for community garden plots

NAUGATUCK — The borough is accepting applications for plots in the community garden on Andrew Mountain Road.

Garden plots are available in two sizes. The fee for a 20-foot-by-20-foot plot is $25. A 10-foot-by-20-foot plot costs $10.

People interested in a plot are asked to submit an application to the park and recreation office by March 16. Applicants will receive one plot on a first-come-first-served basis. People can request a second plot, which will be given depending on availability. Any plots that aren’t taken will be available after April 3 to people who don’t live in Naugatuck.

Application forms and information are available at the park and recreation office, 607 Rubber Ave., or online at www.naugatuck-ct.gov. For information, call the office at 203-720-7043.