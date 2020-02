BEACON FALLS — The Board of Assessment Appeals will meet in April to hear assessment appeals.

Residents must complete an appeals applications by March 20 for a hearing. Applications are available in the Assessor’s Office in Town Hall, 10 Maple Ave.

The board will meet April 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Town Hall. The board will hear additional appeals on April 15 and April 16 starting at 7 p.m. For information, call the Assessor’s Office at 203-723-5253.