Art exhibit offers inspiration

PROSPECT — A special art show Feb. 1, #WeAreResiliant, offered inspiration for people diagnosed with myeloma, a cancer that affects blood cells and interferes with the body’s immune system.

The Connecticut Multiple Myeloma Fighters Information Group sponsored the exhibit at the Prospect Public Library. It featured works collected by the International Myeloma Foundation in which members of support groups shared photographs of anything that represents reliance to them.

The local group meets the second Wednesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library. For information, visit ct.support.myeloma.org.

The photographs will be on display all February at the library, in advance of Myeloma Awareness Month in March.