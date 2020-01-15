Youth theater company to present ‘Annie KIDS’

BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls Youth Theater Company will present two performances of “Annie KIDS” this weekend.

Over 30 students in grades one through eight from the Region 16 school district, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, will perform “Annie KIDS.”

The musical is based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” and follows the character of Annie, an orphan who tries to find her parents after she was left on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage.

The theater will perform two productions of the musical — Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. — at Woodland Regional High School, 135 Back Rimmon Road. Tickets are $5 each and available at the door, while supplies last. The doors open an hour before showtime.