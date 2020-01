NAUGATUCK — The Whittemore Library is featuring the artwork of Naugatuck High School students this month.

Naugatuck High teachers Hama Pertab and Lena Fin curated the Winter Art Show, which features a variety of paintings, drawings and photography done by their students. The exhibit can be viewed at the library, 243 Church St., during normal hours.

For information, call the library at 203-729-4591.