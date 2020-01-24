Suspects steal $10K worth of items from cellphone store

NAUGATUCK — Three suspects made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a cellphone store Wednesday in a brazen, daytime theft.

Police said the male suspects walked into the T-Mobile store, 129 Rubber Ave., at about 3:30 p.m., destroyed a display case and stole merchandise valued at about $10,000. The suspects were described as teenagers between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, police said.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Naugatuck police said a similar incident occurred the same day at an AT&T store in Cheshire. The thefts are believed to be connected.

No further details were immediately available Thursday night.

Naugatuck police asked anyone with information on the thefts to contact Detective Aaron Borys at 203-720-2582 or Detective Sgt. Danielle Bailey at 203-720-2586.