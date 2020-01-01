Storage tank company to build new facility in Beacon Falls 

BEACON FALLS — A local storage tank company is preparing to build a new facility in the Pinesbridge Commerce Park.

Berco Tank, a Watertown-based company that specializes in the rental and sales of above ground fuel storage tank systems, plans to build an 8,400-square-foot industrial building at 36 Lancaster Drive, according to the site plan. The site plan states 4,800 square feet of the building will be used by Berco Tank for business operations, which include tank fitment and repair. The remaining 3,600 square feet will be divided into three rental units that the company plans to rent to contracting businesses.

“I’m investing in the town by building a property that’s significant in terms of tax revenue for the town,” said Henry “Hank” Berberat, who owns Berco Tank.

Berberat said he plans to bring the bulk of his business operations to Beacon Falls. The company will maintain an office in Watertown, he said. The company will have equipment that will go out and come back. Everything gets cleaned before it’s returned, he said.

The 2.3-acre parcel at 36 Lancaster Drive is owned by S and B Dey LLC and appraised at $143,520, according to town land records. Berco Tank plans to buy the land, according to an application for a special exception.

Berberat said he plans to break ground on the building by early spring and finish construction by early summer.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan and special exception application for the new building at its Dec. 19 meeting, with the condition that the company adds additional evergreen trees on the south side of the building and parking storage area.

The zoning regulations require a special exception for heavy equipment sales, storage and rental uses in an industrial park district.

Berco Tank will remove 3,700 cubic yards of earth material from the site, according to the application.

The site will be accessed through two driveways, one off Lancaster Drive and the second on Haviland Drive, said Jesse Judson, a land surveyor and owner of Horbal & Judson Land Surveyors & Associates, who presented the plan to the commission.

There is a proposed parking lot for 12 cars in the front of the planned building, he said, and inventory will be stored outside to the rear of the building.