Skating rink opens for season

NAUGATUCK — The borough’s outdoor ice skating rink is open for the season.

The rink is at Breen Field North on Hotchkiss Street. The rink is open for public skating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Hockey sticks and pucks are allowed on the rink from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During stick time, all skaters must wear hockey skates and helmets.

Children 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult at the rink.

Signs will be posted at the rink to indicate when it’s open, closed or closed for maintenance.