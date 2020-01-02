Region 16 announces kindergarten registration

PROSPECT — Prospect Elementary School and Laurel Ledge Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration from Jan. 27 through Jan. 31.

On these dates, parents can pick up a packet of forms at the schools and fill out a questionnaire. The forms must be filled out and returned by March 2. Registration is open to children are 5 years old by Jan. 1, 2021, and are residents of Prospect or Beacon Falls, which make up the Region 16 school district.

For information, call Prospect Elementary School at 203-578-3300 or Laurel Ledge Elementary School at 203-729-5355 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.