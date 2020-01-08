Public works to collect Christmas trees

NAUGATUCK — The Public Works Department will collect Christmas trees curbside next week.

The collection runs from Monday through Friday. Residents must leave their trees along the side of the road where workers can clearly see them by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day. All lights and ornament must be removed. Public works will not take trees in plastic bags.

Residents can also drop off trees at the recycling center on Rubber Avenue on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Public works will recycle the trees into mulch that will be available for free to residents in the spring.