Prospect’s Christmas tree bonfire postponed

PROSPECT — The town postponed the annual Christmas tree bonfire due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The bonfire, which was scheduled for Saturday, is now Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. on the field on Center Street next to the Prospect Public Library.

Residents can drop their trees off at the field at any point before the bonfire. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and decorations from the trees.

The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect will burn the trees, and people are welcome to come by to enjoy the fire and roast some marshmallows. The town will provide marshmallows. The town also has some sticks to roast marshmallows, but people are encouraged to bring their own.

During the bonfire, members of the fire department will also demonstrate how fast a dry Christmas tree can catch fire and burn.